Search underway for missing eight-year-old runaway in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is actively searching for an eight-year-old runaway in east Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

According to SPD, just before 5 p.m. on Monday Zyrakem Copeland left his residence in the 200 block of East Dalzell Street.

Copeland was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and was walking with a dog that was off its leash. Copeland is 4’8” tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

Investigators and officers are actively searching the area. Police are asking anyone who sees Copeland contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 option #3.

