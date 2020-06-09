K-9 search underway for missing elderly woman in East Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — East Texas authorities need your help locating a missing elderly woman.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, around 11 p.m. Monday 72-year-old Bettie Kemp Smith wandered off from her home on CR 158 in the Longbranch community.

A Texas DPS helicopter out of Garland responded to assist in the search, and a K-9 team from TDCJ also responded and is currently conducting a K-9 search of the area.

Smith stands 5’8” and weighs 110 lbs. She was last seen was wearing white pants, black and white tennis shoes, and a possible pastel-colored shirt.

Smith also has advanced stages of dementia, and has walked away from her home on previous occasions but was always located a short time later.

Residents are also asked to check their unlocked vehicles and outbuildings, due to past reports of Smith hiding sometimes when she has walked away from home.

Anyone who sees Smith is urged to contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.

