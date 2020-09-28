Search underway for missing Sabine Parish woman

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help locating a Sabine Parish woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Taylor Nichole Nichols has not been heard from since Sept. 15. Her last known address is Nichols Lane off Big N Ranch Rd. in Robeline.

Nichols is described as a white female, standing 5’6″ tall, weighing130 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. She also has tattoos on her right leg, left arm and chest.

Authorities said Nichols was driving a beige 2004 Ford Expedition with black wheels, Louisiana license # 731EFO.

Anyone who has information on where Nichols could be is urged to contact the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 256-9241 or message the SPSO Facebook page.

