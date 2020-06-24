Search underway for runaway Natchitoches teen

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing in north Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are actively looking for 15-year-old Shiann Harris near Fairview Alpha in north Natchitoches.

Harris is 4’10” tall and weighs around 100 pounds, has dark blond hair and brown eyes.

NPSO says Harris was last seen by her parents around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at their home on Layfield Road.

A clothing description or direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Harris is asked to contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432.

Harris has been placed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing juvenile.

