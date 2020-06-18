Search underway for runaway Shreveport teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives need your help finding a missing Shreveport teen.

Bossier Police say 16-year-old Amyia Nichols of Shreveport ran away on March 19 from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter with another teenaged girl who has since been found.

Amyia was last seen wearing a white jacket and gray pants. She is described as 5 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police say she has ties to the Fairfield Avenue area in Shreveport.

Anyone who may have information on where Amyia is please call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

