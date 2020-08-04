Search underway for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for the public to help them find a runaway teenager.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on July 24 the family of 16-year-old Natoya Dixon reported her as a runaway.

Natoya was last seen July 24 at 900 Huntington Lane.

She a black female standing 5’2″ tall and weighs about 140 LBS. There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone that knows where Natoya is or has information about where she is, please contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300, or 318-673-7020.

