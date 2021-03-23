Search underway for teen who ran away from Bossier youth shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A search is underway for a teenager who recently ran away from a Bossier City youth shelter.

According to the Bossier City Police, 16-year-old Camecia Harris ran away from the facility back on March 9. She has ties to the Fulton St. area in Shreveport and was last seen in the Lakeshore Dr. area around Pines Rd.

Camecia is described as a black female, standing 5’7″ tall weighing 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where Camecia may be is urged to contact Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. You can also submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/.