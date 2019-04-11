Search underway for teens who ran away from Bossier youth shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police need your help locating a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old who ran away from a Bossier youth shelter.

The teens ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter last week.

Tyren Sibley, 13, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4. He stands 5’3” tall with black hair and brown eyes. He also has eyebrow slits, lines shaved from his eyebrows.

Tyren was wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white shoes. Although he is not from this area, detectives believe he may be in Shreveport, possibly in the Cedar Grove area.

Kierra Thomas, 15, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6. She stands 5’6” tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Kierra was wearing a lime green shirt, green pants, and no shoes with a lime green bandana around her head. She is from Shreveport with ties in the Sunset Acres and Mooretown areas, as well as the Swan Lake area in Bossier City.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyren or Kierra is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.