Search underway for teens who ran away from local shelter

Police need your help locating two missing teenagers who ran away from a youth shelter in Bossier City.

Kira Savage, 16, and Halley Powell, 15, ran away together last week from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Rd.

Detectives believe Kira and Halley may be headed to or are in the Monroe area.

Kira is described as a white female, standing 6’1”, weighing 139 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and a cammo jacket.

Halley is described as a white female, standing 5’3”, weighing 219 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a shirt, pants, shoes and jacket that were all dark colored.

Anyone who has information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8650.

