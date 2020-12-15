Search underway for two missing teens in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help searching for two Shreveport teenagers who have been missing since earlier this month.

According to Shreveport Police, 14-year-old Deazia Williams was reported missing on Dec. 7.

Deazia is described as a black female, standing 5’8″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. She is known to be in the Cooper Rd. area.

SPD detectives said 16-year-old Malachi Ortega was also reported missing on Dec. 7.

Malachi is described as an Hispanic male, standing 5’6″ and weighting 150 lbs. He is known to be in the Highland area.

Anyone who has information on where Deazia or Malachi may be please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 option #3.