Search underway for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

A man is dead following a hit-and-run and now Louisiana State Police need your help searching for the vehicle.

The hit-and-run happened about around midnight Thursday in the eastbound lane of Interstate-20 eastbound, about one mile east of LA 9 in Bienville Parish.

According to the LSP preliminary investigation, the driver of an 18-wheeler noticed a person lying in the roadway close to the centerline.

As he was pulling over to offer assistance, a second vehicle that is believed to be a black or dark gray Toyota Avalon or Honda Accord struck the person.

The second vehicle stopped momentarily then sped away.

The person that was struck was a black male between 25-30 years of age, wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and a blue jacket. He died at the scene.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has seen a vehicle matching this description that may have front end damage is urged to contact Troop G in Bossier City at 318-741-7411.