Second boil water notice lifted for the City of Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The City of Marshall has lifted a second water boil notice that was issued earlier this week following a water main break.

After compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality testing procedures, the boil water notice for residents in the 400 and 500 blocks of South Grove St. and in the 400 block of West Burleson St. is no longer in effect and the water quality is safe for consumption.

On Wednesday the boil water notice was issued after crews had to make repairs due to a water main break in the 400 block of South Grove St.

On Thursday a boil water notice was lifted for residents on Charlotte St. and Fair St. following a water line break back on April 16.