Second live tour coming to Bossier City postponed due to COVID-19

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A second live tour show that was set to come to Bossier City in the fall has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to the Brookshire Grocery Arena, due to the increasing spread of coronavirus and out of an abundance of caution, the September and October 2021 dates of Peppa Pig’s Adventure tour have been postponed.

All tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment. You’re advised to contact your point of purchase for assistance and confirmation.

To be notified of new dates please sign up at PeppaPigLiveUS.com.