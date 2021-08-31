Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Second live tour coming to Bossier City postponed due to COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A second live tour show that was set to come to Bossier City in the fall has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to the Brookshire Grocery Arena, due to the increasing spread of coronavirus and out of an abundance of caution, the September and October 2021 dates of Peppa Pig’s Adventure tour have been postponed.

All tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment. You’re advised to contact your point of purchase for assistance and confirmation.

To be notified of new dates please sign up at PeppaPigLiveUS.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss