Second Shreveport-Bossier business receives help from Barstool Fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second business in Shreveport-Bossier is now receiving help from a non-profit providing aid to businesses struggling under the weight of the pandemic.

Joanna Folse Alexander, the owner of End Zone Sports Bar in Bossier City took a FaceTime call from Dave Portnoy on Monday.

Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports and the Barstool Fund.

“I got your video. Your story about End Zone Sports Bar and we want to help you out,” said Portnoy.

The Barstool Fund has raised more than $33 million and helped more than 180 small businesses across the country since launching on December 17th.

‘What you’re doing for small businesses is incredible,” said Joanna.

She and several other businesses in Shreveport-Bossier submitted an application for the assistance as well as a video explaining why they were a fixture in the community.

End Zone Sports Bar has been in business in Bossier City for the past 14 years.

Penn National Gaming, the owner of Margaritaville Resort and Casino in Bossier City has made a large backing of the fund, committing $4.6 million to help small businesses.

The call to The End Zone Sports Bar #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/ZSt1YriziV — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) February 1, 2021

“I want to thank Barry (Barry Regula, Margaritaville Resort Casino’s General Manager) and Ashley (Ashley Henning, Executive Assistant and Hotel Services Manager at Margaritaville Resort Casino) for pushing me to fill out that application and believing in us,” said Alexander.

Last week the iconic Herby K’s, which is in its 85th year in business in Shreveport, received a call from Portnoy letting them know they’ll be receiving assistance from the fund.

Portnoy told Alexander that he’ll be making his way to Shreveport-Bossier to eat at Herby K’s and grab a beer at the End Zone Sports Bar.

“We’ll definitely be down there,” said Portnoy.

Two other businesses in Shreveport-Bossier will be receiving financial help from the fund. NBC 6 News is aware of whom the businesses are, but is not disclosing the information as the businesses have yet to be informed.