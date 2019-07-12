Second SPD officer turns herself in, bonds out after May brawl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second Shreveport Police officer has turned themselves in after being charged for the Mother’s Day street fight.

Shreveport Police Officer Cinterrica Mosby has been charged with one count of Malfeasance in Office, which is a felony. The bond on that charge has been set at $5,000. She has since bonded out.

Shreveport Police Officer Cinterrica Mosby has been charged with one count of Malfeasance in Office, which is a felony. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The other officer, Shreveport Police Officer Phillip Tucker, was charged with a misdemeanor charge of one count of Simple Battery. The bond on that charge was set at $1,000. According to Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart, Tucker turned himself in Thursday. He has since bonded out.

The officers were among a large number of police officers who responded to the May 12, 2019, fight among numerous neighbors and family members in the 2500 block of Devaughn, which is in the Werner Park neighborhood.

Dashcam and bodycam footage from the officers charged in connection with the incident has also been released. Raw video of provided by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shreveport Police Officer Phillip Tucker has been charged with a misdemeanor charge of one count of Simple Battery. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to a statement released Thursday morning by the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury charged one officer with a felony and a second officer with a misdemeanor on Wednesday.

There also were two off-duty officers at the scene, whom the Grand jury declined to charge with any criminal offense, according to the DA’s office.

Earlier this month, the same Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned no true bills for four individuals who were arrested by police for charges arising out of the same incident. Cynthia Davis was arrested for simple assault and battery of a police officer; Torell Lewis was arrested for resisting an officer with force, interfering with a law enforcement investigation and resisting an officer; Antoine Hardeman was arrested for resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer and interfering with a law enforcement investigation; and Viola Green was arrested for battery of a police officer.

As a result of the findings of the Grand Jury, the charges against those four individuals were dismissed by the district attorney.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.