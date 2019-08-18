Section of Shreveport street named after murder victim Benjamin Finney Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of a street is dedicated to a 19-year-old who lost his life to gun violence.

A part of Shreveport’s Canal Boulevard is dedicated to Benjamin Joseph Finney Jr. who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting back in 2017.

Finney’s family and friends along with City Council and Caddo Commission leaders attended the dedication ceremony.

Finney’s mother says she couldn’t be happier that her son’s name is making a positive impact.

“I’m grateful. it’s awesome and it’s an awesome feeling because we’re keeping his memory and name alive, and it’s more to come” said Lawanda Finney.

Finney’s murderer has never been found.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.