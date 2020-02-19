Increase for tips: Crime-Stoppers doubles awards for information to $2,000

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward for tips leading to arrests in homicide cases in Caddo-Shreveport to $2,000.According to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Reed Ebarb, the reward will remain at $2,000 indefinitely.

This is an increase from $1,000, which had been the maximum reward previously. Any information that leads to an arrest in a homicide case is now automatically awarded the $2,000 maximum reward.

“Crime Stoppers is proud to offer this higher reward amount and we’re optimistic it could bring in tips on some cold cases. We really felt like this new amount balanced our need to remain financially stable while also offering a high enough reward to entice people to give information,” stated Reed Ebarb, the President of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers.

With the higher maximum reward amount being implemented, some tips that lead to an arrest may qualify for higher payout amounts starting this year.

Caddo – Shreveport Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information on any crime to call (318) 673-7373 or use the app P3 Tips to submit information. For more information on Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, visit www.Lockemup.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.