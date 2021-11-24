Semi crashes into home in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and EMS are on scene after a semi-truck left the highway and crashed into a home in west Shreveport Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. when emergency services received a call that an 18-wheeler had run off the road on I-20 onto Curtis Ln. in the Hollywood Heights neighborhood of Shreveport. After a tire burst on the highway and he lost control, the driver went through a wooded area and plowed into a home.

Police say that a woman who lives in the home had just returned home and exited her car. Then the semi crashed into the car, pushing it into the home and crumpling it like an accordion.

Emergency Medical Services have three units on the scene, they report that the driver and the family are uninjured.

Power has been turned off while the area is being inspected.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.