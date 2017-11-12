Sen. Bill Cassidy withdraws support of Roy Moore

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is withdrawing his support of Roy Moore and his bid for the U.S Senate seat in Alabama.

This week, The Washington Post reported on Moore’s relationships with teenage girls while he was in his early 30s, including a woman who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14.

In a tweet, Cassidy said, “Based on the allegation against Roy Moore, his response, and what is known, I withdraw support.”