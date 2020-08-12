Seniors given free face shields donated by a Shreveport company

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local church partners with a Shreveport company to provide an added layer of coronavirus protection for those who need it the most.

Praise Temple Full Gospel spent Wednesday afternoon handing out free face shields to senior citizens.

“The virus is in the air whether someone coughs or sneezes. So this gives an extra layer of protection and maybe gives someone an extra level of comfort,” said LaToya Williams, health care specialist Praise Temple Church.

Seniors waiting in line said they’re happy to receive one.

“You can’t get out and people are afraid of you to come in even with the mask,” said one woman.

Some seniors said they are still working so they worry about contracting the virus.

“I need one because I work too. I do private sitting. Oh you do private sitting so it’s even especially important for you to have a face shield? Right and I’ll wear it around my house,” said another woman in line.

The giveaway was packed as drivers lined the Praise Temple parking lot all the way into Greenwood Road.

“COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives, it surely has. But we must hang in there,” said Jannie Moss, as she picked up a face shield.

The face shields were manufactured by the local company Arlatex 3D Technology. The company donated one-thousand face shields for the event.

“We felt that there was an enormous need to help our neighbors and Bishop Brandon has always said we’re stronger together,” said Stuart Crichton, Arlatex 3D Technology LLC manager.

Bishop Brandon said he’s always looking to help who he calls “seasoned citizens” in the community.

Crichton said the face shields are reusable, easily sanitized, and meant to be worn over a face mask. The company is able to mass produce five-thousand face shields a day and working on getting more materials to hosts more giveaways in the future.