September 11th Memorial Wall on display at Riverpark Church in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Wednesday was opening day for the “Remembering our Fallen” Memorial in Shreveport. The memorial wall is on display at Riverpark Church in Shreveport. The memorial wall displays soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms in Iraq and Afghanistan. The wall also showcases soldiers who were killed during training.

The fight against terrorism started nineteen years ago. Bossier Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bill Davis was overseas when heard the shocking news of America being attacked. “I was in Europe when it happened. The people on this wall could have served along with me. It really hits hard,” said Davis.

The event chairman Theresa Neff has a military family. She was approached by her son asking to join the military and she said yes. “He came home and told me that is what he wanted to do. I want my child to do what he wants in his heart,” said Neff.

The memorial is free for anyone to attend this weekend. Davis hopes seeing the memorial may get some of the younger generation thinking about a career in the service. “We need young men and women to say I will step up to plate and serve this country,” said Davis.

Saturday, there will be a veterans car and bike show starting at 9 AM. The memorial wall will be on display until Sunday evening.

