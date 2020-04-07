Community leaders remember Lloyd Thompson as servant leader willing to advocate for those in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More community leaders are remembering the legacy Caddo Parish School Board member and long time NAACP President Lloyd Thompson left behind when he passed away Saturday.

“We’ve been together for two and half decades. He was on so many different boards it’s unreal and his presence is going to be felt throughout the entire state of Louisiana and this region,” said longtime friend and community activist Craig Lee.

He met Thompson where the Shreveport NAACP headquarters is currently located. They’ve been doing empowerment work for 25 years. He says Thompson was an infectious personality dedicated to community service, his church and his family.

“A lot of people tried to compare us, because I’m more Malcolm X and Marcus Garvey, but he’s more laid back. He had his own leadership style that was effective,” said Lee.

“If people just do 10% or even 1% of the community service that he did, Shreveport, Caddo and the state of Louisiana would be much better.”

Thompson served on the Caddo Parish School Board as District 3 Representative. He also spent years advocating justice and equality as President of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP.

“We are in constant need in this community of someone to stand up for people. And he used to always tell me he would be out fighting for people, and he did that well,” said Darrin Dixon, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship at Southern University Shreveport.

Dixon says he and Thompson have been friends for 15 years. They first met when Thompson use to host the Tuesday Morning Breakfast forums. Thompson would bring community and political leaders to speak at the forums. He would introduce Dixon to these public figures to broaden his network and reach. He says Thompson used his influence to elevate people to newer heights.

“It’s going to be so hard to replace a guy like him in this community.”

Shreveport City Councilman Willie Bradford agrees. He says Thompson is one of those community icons whose work you won’t see or appreciate until they’re gone. He says the initial shock is still here after his friend died and he’s praying for Thompson’s family.

“I feel sad that we couldn’t do more together, but I’m really feeling sad now because the way things are now, we won’t be able to properly give him a home going celebration that he deserves.”

Lee says that he’ll be in attendance at a service being held Tuesday, April 7 at Round Grove Cemetery. He’s hoping after the 10 people only mandate, everyone can come together to celebrate Lloyd Thompson’s life since he touched so many lives.

Saturday, Shreveport Mayor, Adrian Perkins announced Thompson’s passing on his Facebook page posting:

