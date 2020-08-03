Several Caddo Commissioners call for closure of Government Plaza due to COVID cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several Caddo Parish Commissioners are calling for Government Plaza to be shut down after several employees who work in the building tested positive for COVID-19.

During a special virtual meeting Monday afternoon, Parish Administrator Dr. Woody Wilson confirmed several city employees who work in offices on the 5th floor tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Whether they closed the building down or not, Commissioner Roy Burrell said he will not be attending any meetings at Government Plaza, because of safety concerns.

“The building is basically contaminated as far as I’m concerned. I will not be, with all due respect, showing up and putting myself at risk. I do have a family and I care about them more than politics.”

Commissioners Steven Jackson and Stormy Gage-Watts asked for Government Plaza to be shut down immediately for cleaning.

Monday’s work session, which was scheduled to be in person and take place following the virtual special meeting, was canceled because the group didn’t have a quorum.

All recent meetings have been held virtually, but Parish Attorney Donna Frazier explained during the special meeting before Monday afternoon’s scheduled work session that the Public Meetings Act “allows three categories of items on agendas for virtual meetings, so the items on the agenda have to fall within one of those three categories.”

Commissioner Jackson said after the meeting that the commission is now planning on reaching out to the state for clarification on public meeting laws and requirements as coronavirus restrictions continue.

