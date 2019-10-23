Several cities around the ArkLaTex set to have Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drug take backs are set for this weekend in several cities around the ArkLaTex this weekend, offering citizens the opportunity to safely dispose of their expired and unused medications.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, National Drug Take-Back addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

The city of Texarkana, Texas is hosting its 14th annual Drug Take Back Day and the event is set for Saturday, October 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Caddo and Bossier parish residents can dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs during a Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26. The event will be held at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Sites cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.

Below is a list of the locations where citizens can drop off their expired and unused medications.

Northwest Louisiana Areas:

Shreveport & Bossier Parish:

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Town / 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. / 8910 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, La. 71108

Claiborne Parish:

Claiborne Parish 2nd Judicial District Court / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 514 N Main St, Homer, LA 71040

Desoto Parish:

Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 205 Franklin St. Mansfield, La. 71052

Webster Parish:

Heflin Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / Heflin Town Hall / 122 N Church St, Heflin, LA 71039

Dixie Inn Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 60 Shell St, Minden, LA 71055

East Texas Areas:

Harrison County:

Marshall Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. / Walmart – 1701 E End Blvd N, Marshall, TX 75670

Hallsville Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 105 W Main St, Hallsville, TX 75650

Panola County:

Panola County Sheriff’s Office / 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. / 314 W Wellington St, Carthage, TX 75633

Bowie County:

Bi-State Narcotics Task Force / 10 a.m. to 1 p.m / Texarkana Emergency Center – 4646 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Southwest Arkansas Areas:

Sevier County:

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / Walmart – 926 E Collin Raye Dr, De Queen, AR 71832

DeQueen Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / Walmart – 926 E Collin Raye Dr, De Queen, AR 71832

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Drop Box / 137 Robinson Rd, De Queen, AR 71832

Little River County:

Ashdown Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 745 S Locust St, Ashdown, AR 71822 /

Little River County Sheriff’s Office / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 351 N 2nd St #2, Ashdown, AR 71822

Nevada County:

Prescott Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 222 S Marina St, Prescott, AZ 86303

Hempstead County:

Hempstead Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 312 S Washington St, Hope, AR 71801

Hope Police Department / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 312 S Washington St, Hope, AR 71801

Miller County:

Bi-State Narcotics Task Force / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / Bi-State Justice Center – 100 N State Line Ave, Texarkana, TX 75501

Miller County Sheriff’s Office / 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. / 2300 East St, Texarkana, AR 71854

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.