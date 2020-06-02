Several free drive-through COVID-19 testing dates set for June in Webster Parish

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WEBSTER PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Moblie testing will be available at several locations in Webster Parish starting June 24 through July 3.

According to the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, anyone who is a Louisiana resident, 18-years-old with a valid ID is welcome to get tested.

There are no out of pocket costs. The Louisiana National Guard will be conducting the test.

The test are on a first come first served basis and will begin at 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Minden Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill Street, Minden,

LA 71055

LA 71055 Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the N. Webster Upper Elementary School, 6245 Hwy 160,

Cotton Valley, LA 71018

Cotton Valley, LA 71018 Friday, June 26, 2020, at Springhill Medical Center, 2001 Doctors Drive, Springhill, LA

71075

71075 Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Minden Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill Street, Minden, LA

71055

71055 Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the N. Webster Upper Elementary School, 6245 Hwy 160,

Cotton Valley, LA 71018

Cotton Valley, LA 71018 Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Springhill Medical Center, 2001 Doctors Drive, Springhill,

LA 71075

LA 71075 Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Minden Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill Street, Minden, LA

71055

71055 Friday, July 3, 2020, at the N. Webster Upper Elementary School, 6245 Hwy 160, Cotton

Valley, LA 71018

