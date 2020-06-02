Several free drive-through COVID-19 testing dates set for June in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Moblie testing will be available at several locations in Webster Parish starting June 24 through July 3.
According to the Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, anyone who is a Louisiana resident, 18-years-old with a valid ID is welcome to get tested.
There are no out of pocket costs. The Louisiana National Guard will be conducting the test.
The test are on a first come first served basis and will begin at 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the following locations:
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Minden Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill Street, Minden,
LA 71055
- Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the N. Webster Upper Elementary School, 6245 Hwy 160,
Cotton Valley, LA 71018
- Friday, June 26, 2020, at Springhill Medical Center, 2001 Doctors Drive, Springhill, LA
71075
- Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Minden Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill Street, Minden, LA
71055
- Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the N. Webster Upper Elementary School, 6245 Hwy 160,
Cotton Valley, LA 71018
- Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Springhill Medical Center, 2001 Doctors Drive, Springhill,
LA 71075
- Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Minden Fairgrounds, 800 Goodwill Street, Minden, LA
71055
- Friday, July 3, 2020, at the N. Webster Upper Elementary School, 6245 Hwy 160, Cotton
Valley, LA 71018
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.