Overnight snowfall brings delight, few issues in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Quite a bit of snow hit the ground in East Texas overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, leaving more than enough to get out and enjoy it for a few hours.

Up to three inches in Marshall was enough to make a snowball or a snowman, but enough had melted as of Monday afternoon that businesses and roads were open.

“I would love to find a hill and go sledding. That would be amazing,” said downtown business owner Marcus Morris.

Morris, who is a Michigan native, said he was surprised to see snow so far away from home.

“Three times it snowed in the eleven years I’ve been down here. So it’s – this is quite far the best.”

Snow also fell in parts of the Texarkana area, but it didn’t stick around very long. Texas-side police say they started preparing for the storm early. Fortunately, there are no reported accidents or power outages.

“It was something we were prepared for, but didn’t really happen here in Texarkana. At this point, I think everything is good,” said TTPD Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn.

Authorities say it’s been several years since it last snowed in Marshall, Texas.

