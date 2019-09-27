Several NWLA restaurants cited for seafood labeling violations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several Northwest Louisiana restaurants have been cited by the Louisiana Department of Health for violations of the state’s new seafood labeling law.

The law requires restaurants and distributors that offer cooked or prepared crawfish or shrimp to notify their customers if these seafood items came from outside the United States. It was signed into law in June. The Louisiana Department of Health began to enforce it on September 1.

The state health department has since conducted 3,200 inspections and issued 108 citations around the state for improper labeling, according to Public Information Officer Sean Ellis.

According to a list provided Thursday by the LDH, six restaurants in Bossier City, three in Shreveport, and one in Minden are among those cited following inspections that took place between Sept. 10-20. That includes both the Shreveport and Bossier locations of Kim’s Seafood and Saltgrass Steakhouse on the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City:

Bossier City:

Captain D’s Restaurant 2227 Airline Dr., Bossier City, La. 71111

River City Grille Restaurant – 1903 Benton Rd. Ste. A, Bossier City, La. 71111

Kim’s Seafood Restaurant – 901 Benton Rd., Ste. E, Bossier City, La. 71111

Saltgrass Steakhouse Restaurant – 445 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City, La. 71111

El Mariachi Azteca – 2142 Airline Dr., Ste. 100, Bossier City, La. 71111

Geaux Wings N Rice – 2100 Benton Rd. Ste. C, Bossier City, La. 71111

Shreveport:

Kim’s Seafood #2 – 4456 Youree Dr., Shreveport, La. 71105

Trejo’s Mexican Restaurant – 5750 N. Market St., Shreveport, La. 70017

Red River Restaurant – 102 Lake St., Shreveport, La. 71101

Minden:

Sam’s Southern Eatery Restaurant – 1629 A Hwy 531, Minden, La. 71055

Full list of restaurants cited: