Several Shreveport schools partner together for Hurricane Laura supply drive

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)- Southfield School, LSU Health, LSU Shreveport, and Loyola College Prep partnered together to collect supplies for residents in South Louisiana. Southfield School parent Hope Ghali imagined these efforts would be small. The original idea called for two pods to be set up at Southfield and Loyola.

However, Ghali never imagined it would grow to an 18 wheeler packed with supplies headed towards Lake Charles.

As of today, the schools collect nearly 35,000 pounds of supplies. The supplies will be going to the Cajun Navy in Lake Charles. Some of the items included were water, soap, paper towels, and cleaning supplies.

Ghali mentions it is very to have another collection drive for South Louisiana residents. As more families get back into their homes, she says they make have a clothes drive to help out.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.