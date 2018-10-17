Severe flooding blamed for one death in central Texas

Major flooding in Texas is blamed for one death and caused a section of a bridge to collapse.

According to officials, the Llano River in Kingsland, Texas rose over 16 feet in six hours.

The river rose to 39 feet during that time, which is the height of a four story building.

The river is expected to crest well over the major flood stage.

Thousands of people have been forced evacuate the area as the floodwaters continue to rise about a hundred miles north of San Antonio

Earlier in the day, parts of the FM 2900 bridge collapsed in Kingsland where the Colorado River meets the Llano River.