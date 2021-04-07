Severe storms bring possible tornado to Red River Parish, power outages to Caddo Parish

(KTAL/KMSS) – A line of severe storms produced at least one possible tornado in Red River Parish Tuesday afternoon and knocked out power to thousands of SWEPCO customers Caddo and Bossier parishes.

As of 6:40 p.m., there were 3,415 without power in Caddo Parish, most of them in South Shreveport, but that number had dropped to fewer than 1,300 by 7:25 p.m. Another 1,745 were without power in Bossier Parish.

“Light debris” was reported by authorities in Bienville Parish and about a dozen trees were downed along Hwy 71 just north of Crossroads and just south of the Bossier Parish line in Red River Parish. There were no reports of damage in Bossier Parish after radar indicated signs of possible rotation there late Tuesday afternoon.

A tree came down on a power line on Norris Ferry Rd. in South Shreveport Tuesday afternoon, just north of the entrance to the Southern Trace subdivision. (Source: SWEPCO)

Storm damage in Red River Parish after a possible tornado came through late Tuesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy: Joey Guin)

Storm damage in the Southern Trace subdivision in South Shreveport after severe storms came through on April 7, 2021 (Photo courtesy: Lynda English Huffman)

Tornado warnings in Bossier and Bienville Parish were expired by the National Weather Service by 5:30 p.m. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for all of Northwest Louisiana, along with Columbia and Nevada counties in Southwest Arkansas and Panola and Shelby counties in East Texas through 8 p.m.