Severe storms produced tree damage in South Shreveport

Severe weather swept through South Shreveport Wednesday night causing tree damage. A tree fell over on Mackey Drive causing the road to be blocked of. Two good samaritans saw the tree and started clearing the road. "If you live in Shreveport and Bossier, we are all neighbors," said JD Philyaw.

During bad weather, Philyaw and Kenneth Wilson's team drives around looking for damage and offers to assist wherever they can. "If there is something we can do to help, we are going to help someone," said JD Philyaw.

A simple gesture like this is an example of neighbors helping neighbors. "We let the young lady know that we were about to cut the tree. "She said thank you, thank you very much!" said Kenneth Wilson.





