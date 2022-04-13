SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather caused school closures and early dismissals in parts of Northwest Louisiana Wednesday, with more possible as another round of severe weather is expected to bring more storms with the potential for tornadoes, high winds, and rain Thursday.

Natchitoches, Claiborne, and Red River Parish schools dismissed early Wednesday and are monitoring the weather system that is moving into NWLA to make a determination about potential closures tomorrow.

Caddo Parish Schools closed 13 schools Wednesday morning as a result of widespread power outages. All after-school activities are canceled as well.

All Bossier Parish Schools in Haughton and Plain Dealing are all closed. All other Bossier Parish Schools are adhering to a normal school day schedule.

The LSU Shreveport campus, near where an EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday night, is closed and classes were moved to online. The National Weather Service Shreveport is continuing to survey damage and follow the path of that tornado. More details on their findings are expected later Thursday, but could be delayed as another round of severe weather pushes through the region.

Ayers Career College rescheduled classes for Friday.

Many private and parochial schools are closed as well.