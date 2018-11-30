Severe weather forces city to postpone Christmas parade

City officials have postponed a popular Christmas parade due to the threat of severe storms.

The City of Marshall announced Friday that it will postpone The Wonderland of Lights Lighted Christmas Parade until 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

According to the National Weather Service, the main threat from these storms will be damaging winds, and large hail; heavy rainfall and flash flooding are other possible threats with these storms, although the occurrence of either of these threats will remain more limited.

Director of Community and Economic Development Wes Morrison said, “With these weather predictions, we felt it best to postpone the Lighted Christmas Parade not only for the safety of attendees and participants, but also to provide the best opportunity for the community and visitors to be able to enjoy it. I know everyone has put in a lot of time and effort on their entries and we don’t want to take a chance on their work being damaged by weather.”

The Wonderland of Lights Lighted Christmas Parade will feature an abundance of lighted floats and vehicles as well as several school bands, cheer and dance groups, and other local organizations.

For more information, contact the Marshall Main Street Office at 903-702-7777.



