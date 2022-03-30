SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather in Caddo Parish Wednesday caused a 100-foot tree to fall on a man’s home.

Zachary Blunk says that a little wind was blowing through his neighborhood in the 10000 block of Lasso Lane, but nothing that would cause alarm, when suddenly a tree that was more than 6 feet wide and 100-feet tall crashed into the center of his home. A total of four trees fell on the house but the largest one issued a crushing blow to the home.

Instinctively, Blunk grabbed his 2-year-old son who was in the house with him, and ran to a bathroom for safety. He covered his son in the tub in an effort to protect him from whatever brought down the tree and called 911.



Home on Lasso lane crushed by 100-ft tree

Less than 15 minutes after the call was placed at 10:58 fire crews arrived on the scene, Blunk said.

“Not much (was going through my mind) at that point, it just kinda protects him, keeps him safe – and that’s it.”

Blunk has lived in the home for nearly two years and has never seen anything like this.

Both entrances of the home were blocked and emergency responders had to climb through a window to enter.

Blunk says he’s still in “fight or flight mode,” but when his adrenaline levels lower he’ll be able to process what happened and deal with the reality of repairing his home, which is uninhabitable.

His son is safely at his grandparent’s house.