SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire ravaged a Highland neighborhood apartment building early Thursday morning in Shreveport.

Firefighters were called to the Highland Village Apartments in the 1600 block of Centenary Blvd. just after midnight and arrived fo find the second floor of the building fully involved.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, it took 34 firefighters 27 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

There were no injuries reported, but four units were damaged; two of them heavily enough to displace the families that lived in them. The local Red Cross chapter is helping those families find temporary housing.