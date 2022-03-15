SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an explosion at a Highland house late Monday night that left two people seriously injured.

According to Shreveport Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief Clarence Reese, two men suffered multiple burns to the upper torso, legs, and face after a 40oz. beer bottle containing some sort of mixture exploded.

The explosion prompted a 911 call just after 11:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen a few blocks away who thought it was gunfire. First responders ultimately found the scene of the explosion in the 1100 block of College Street.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front entrance of the home and inside they found a pile of clothes burning on a sofa. There was a shattered 40oz. beer bottle containing some sort of liquid, which fire crews confirmed was not beer. The residue from the bottle was dispersed throughout the living room where the explosion took place.

Shreveport fire investigators are having the remaining parts of the bottle tested to determine what the men were mixing up.