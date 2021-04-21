SFD: 26 units on massive fire in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a condominium in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood that sent smoke billowing into the sky early Wednesday afternoon.

It took SFD firefighters just four minutes to respond reports of a fire at the Fairfield Oaks Condominium in the 3800 block of Fairfield Avenue at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday and when they arrived they were met with smoke and flames raging from the roof of the 30-unit building.





Twenty-six fire units responded to the scene, and eight Shreveport Police units were there to assist. SFD Public Information Officer Clarence Reese said it is believed the fire began in the attic, and at least one person was rescued from the second floor. It’s also believe may still be inside the building, but it is still to dangerous to go inside.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene from miles away.

Reese said it appears the building has sustained major damage.

NBC/6 and FOX33 has had a crew at the scene all afternoon and will bring details to this breaking story as they become available.