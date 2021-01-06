Possible drowning: SFD search for missing man after empty canoe found

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters are actively searching for a man that possibly drowned in a bayou off the Red River.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, they received a call about a possible drowning shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Coates Bluff Nature Trail in the Anderson Island neighborhood.

SFD says around 11 p.m. Tuesday a man went out on his canoe but never returned. Firefighters found his canoe overturned with some of his belongings around it.

Divers and dogs are still searching the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will be updating this story as more information becomes available.