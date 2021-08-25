SFD addresses symptoms, signs to look out for heat exhaustion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department says heat exhaustion isn’t something to be taken lightly — especially as temperatures rise to the high 90’s.

Therefore, symptoms one ought to look out for is dizziness, headache, loss of consciousness as well as nausea, vomiting, and muscle cramps.

“For the heat exhaustion, you want to move them to a cool place, losing the clothing also. Give them sips of water,” said Clarence Reese, the Public Relations Officer and Assistant to the Fire Chief.

He says medical attention would need to be sought immediately if symptoms are getting worse or lasts longer than an hour.

The danger with heat exhaustion is that it can progress to heatstroke, which then could damage the brain and other vital organs, and even cause death.

Hence why, Reese said, it is also important for loved ones and even co-workers to look out for the symptoms of one another because one may not feel they are undergoing heat exhaustion.

He said staying hydrated is key, adding to be mindful of one’s diet and their consumption of alcohol as it contributes to heat exhaustion.

SFD says for the last two months, which includes August, they have transported 22 patients to local hospitals due to heat exhaustion, within the age range of 30 through late 80’s.

However, Reese says there is a much higher concern for the elderly as most in Shreveport are using box fans, which is just blowing hot air , and that can do more harm than good in a heat wave.