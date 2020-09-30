SFD and SPD investigating suspicious fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department are investigating an overnight fire at a home where a deadly shooting had taken place the night before.

The fire started around 11:30 Tuesday night at a home on Wallace Avenue.

When first responders arrived flames were visible coming from two sides of the house. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

Fire officials confirmed that this is the home where 25-year-old Ladarrien Taylor and 23-year-old Denzel Taylor were shot and killed Monday night. They also say that the fire is considered suspicious, and is being investigated by both SFD and SPD.

