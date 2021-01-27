SFD battles early morning blaze at commercial building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters battled an early morning warehouse fire in the Agurs neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the warehouse in the 600 block of Aero Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived. It took 27 firefighters 42 minutes to get the fire under control.

Thirteen people safely evacuated the warehouse, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.