SFD battle early morning fire, one firefighter taken to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Firefighter was taken to an area hospital after battling an early morning fire.
The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire at the corner of Vine and Market Street just after 12:15 Tuesday morning. The vacant home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. 29 firefighters got the fire under control around 12:55 a.m.
One firefighter became ill at the scene and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
