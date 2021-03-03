SFD battle early morning fire that leaves 1 person hospitalized

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is in the hospital after Shreveport Firefighters battle a house fire overnight in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

The fire happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on West Canal Boulevard. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the attic of the home. It took 25 firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

There was one person inside the home at the time of the fire. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.