SFD battles an overnight blaze in the Martin Luther King neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in the Martin Luther King neighborhood was destroyed in an overnight fire.

The Shreveport Fire Department was called to the 1600 block of Caldwell Street just after 12:15 Friday morning. When they arrived they found a one-story wood-frame home fully engulfed in flames. Everyone in the home had already made it out safely.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The home was a complete loss.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire.

