SFD battles blaze at motel near Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters quickly put out a fire in a room in a west Shreveport motel near Shreveport Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, around 1:32 p.m. firefighters responded to reports of a fire in an occupied room at the Clover Inn in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive.

Firefighters from Fire Station No. 16 arrived on the scene within 3 minutes and found heavy fire coming from a frust floor motel room.

The occupant in the room escaped before the fire department arrived, and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze before the fire could move to another room.

Some rooms sustained smoke damage and a storage room behind the room that was on fire had some minor damage. Other occupants were relocated to other rooms on the property.

The occupant that escaped was taken by the fire department to a local hospital for medical treatment not associated with the fire. The fire was brought under control at 1:46 p.m.