SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in the Mooretown neighborhood was damaged in an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to a home at the intersection of Tate Street and Florence Street around 4:45 Friday morning. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the right side of the home when they arrived.

It took firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

One person was home at the time of the fire but made it out with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.