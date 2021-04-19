SFD battles early morning house fire in Caddo Heights

SFD was called to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

The fire took place around 3:15 Monday morning on Murray Street.

Details are sparse at this time, but SFD says that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Neither the cause of the fire or the amount of damage to the home is known at this time.