SFD battles early-morning residential fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire investigators are examining evidence to determine the cause of an early-morning fire in a Highland neighborhood home.

Just after sunrise at 6:54 a.m., Shreveport Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 Block of Wilkinson Street.

SFD’s Engine 7 arrived at the scene three minutes later and reported visible smoke and flames visible.

It took 19 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the fire.

There were no utilities connected to the home. There were no injuries reported in connection with this incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.