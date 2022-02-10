SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire at a vacant home in the Lakeside neighborhood kept Shreveport Firefighters busy early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Myrtle Street a little after 2:30 a.m, where a fire had started in a back room of a vacant home. SFD was able to get the fire under control in under six minutes and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.