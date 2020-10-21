SFD battles house fire in Caddo Heights neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call just before 5:00 p.m. about a house being on fire in the 1800 block of Earl Street and Wallace Avenue. Fire units say they arrived at the scene at 5:03 p.m. Shreveport Fire trainer Brian Watson shared what they saw once they got there.

“We were called out to a residential fire. They later found out that there was no one home when the blaze started. When we got there it was heavy smoke and flames. We have fire officials on the scene and they will do their investigation diligence and we will find out what was the cause.”

Watson said it took firefighters about 24 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was inside the home during the fire, according to SFD.

